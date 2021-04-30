Celanese (NYSE:CE) Given New $183.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $183.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.25.

NYSE CE opened at $157.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.15. Celanese has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $160.78.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.4% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp raised its position in Celanese by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

