Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Celestica had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Celestica updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.210-0.270 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.21-0.27 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.33. 30,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,714. Celestica has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48.

CLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celestica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

