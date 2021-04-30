Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.050-5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $120.10 billion-$122.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.01 billion.Centene also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.05-5.35 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Centene has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.75.

Shares of Centene stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,161,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,190. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.82. Centene has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $72.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

