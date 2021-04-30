Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.050-5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $120.10 billion-$122.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.01 billion.Centene also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.05-5.35 EPS.

NYSE CNC traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,161,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,190. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.82. Centene has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $72.31. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centene has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.75.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.