CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 182 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Linde by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,249,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,277,000 after purchasing an additional 44,533 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Linde by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in Linde by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,977,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,369,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of Linde stock opened at $289.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $280.22 and its 200 day moving average is $258.09. The stock has a market cap of $151.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a one year low of $172.76 and a one year high of $292.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen started coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.81.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.