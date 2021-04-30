CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,132 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 272,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the third quarter valued at about $3,017,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 8.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 69,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average of $32.05. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $36.40.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

STOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist increased their price objective on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

