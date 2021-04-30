CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.95.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $863.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.22 billion, a PE ratio of 98.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $492.00 and a twelve month high of $893.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $769.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $761.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total transaction of $758,135.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,580.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,800 shares of company stock worth $35,386,126 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

