CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,340 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $142,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,644.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $867,629.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,221,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,046,419 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $146.34 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.18.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.29.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.