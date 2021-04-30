CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 257 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,402 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,858 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock opened at $200.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.79. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $89.10 and a 12-month high of $216.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.79, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.32.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

