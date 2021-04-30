CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 405 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $208,205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,693,000 after acquiring an additional 583,293 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Republic Services by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,036,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,081,000 after buying an additional 494,819 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,454,000 after buying an additional 317,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 758,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,047,000 after acquiring an additional 301,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $106.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.86. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $106.65.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

