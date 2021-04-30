CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 90 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 706 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,103,119,000 after purchasing an additional 270,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $986,483,000 after purchasing an additional 287,827 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 503,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,544,000 after purchasing an additional 117,413 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 475,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 387,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,707,000 after acquiring an additional 23,539 shares in the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $640.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $593.85 and a 200-day moving average of $589.20. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $689.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The business had revenue of $789.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

