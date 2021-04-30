Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Sets New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $72.67 and last traded at $72.64, with a volume of 10895 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.27.

The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%.

CCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.94.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

