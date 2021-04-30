CGI (NYSE:GIB) Given New $125.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GIB. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Shares of GIB stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.98. CGI has a 1-year low of $58.60 and a 1-year high of $89.61.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in CGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 3.9% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 292,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 7.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI by 15.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of CGI by 1.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 416,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for CGI (NYSE:GIB)

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit