CGI (NYSE:GIB) Given New $125.00 Price Target at TD Securities

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GIB. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Shares of GIB stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.98. CGI has a 1-year low of $58.60 and a 1-year high of $89.61.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in CGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 3.9% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 292,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 7.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI by 15.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of CGI by 1.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 416,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

