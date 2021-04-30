ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. ChampionX updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.18. The company had a trading volume of 25,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 3.41. ChampionX has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $25.59.

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $407,686.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 649,640 shares in the company, valued at $15,091,137.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

