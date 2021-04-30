Charles R. Schwab Sells 100,000 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $6,987,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $71.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.58. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $72.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.59.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

