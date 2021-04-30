Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $166.98

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $166.98 and last traded at $165.13, with a volume of 765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $163.07.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.18 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 388.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

About Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

