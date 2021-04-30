ChatCoin Reaches Market Cap of $6.56 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a market cap of $6.56 million and $707,844.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded 35.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

