Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLDT. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $657.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average is $11.64.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 719,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 64,133 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.