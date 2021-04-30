Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLDT. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $657.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average is $11.64.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 719,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 64,133 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Earnings History and Estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit