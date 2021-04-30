Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.500-1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$535 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $523.10 million.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHKP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.12.
Shares of CHKP stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.81. 1,287,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,683. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $101.27 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.47 and a 200 day moving average of $120.91.
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.
