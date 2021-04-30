Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.500-1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$535 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $523.10 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHKP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.12.

Shares of CHKP stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.81. 1,287,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,683. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $101.27 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.47 and a 200 day moving average of $120.91.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

