Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%.

CHE stock traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $474.89. The company had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,626. Chemed has a 52 week low of $411.81 and a 52 week high of $560.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $463.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $489.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

