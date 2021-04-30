ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%.

NASDAQ CCXI traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.33. The company had a trading volume of 965,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,343. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average is $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.13 and a beta of 1.70. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

CCXI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 400 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $28,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,828.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 20,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $1,218,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,881,979.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,626 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,610 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ChemoCentryx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.