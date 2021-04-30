Chesapeake Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.8% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $132.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.01. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $324.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

