Chesapeake Wealth Management Buys 202 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after purchasing an additional 699,438 shares in the last quarter. Marino Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after buying an additional 1,330,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,322,000 after purchasing an additional 212,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,429,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD opened at $166.22 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.95.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

