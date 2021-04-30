Chesapeake Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.91.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,131,006.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,565.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,039 shares of company stock worth $1,951,172. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRSK opened at $188.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.85 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

