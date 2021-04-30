Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $366,000 Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 74.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,856 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 19.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 23.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,867 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRB stock opened at $79.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $82.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.96.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

