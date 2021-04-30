Chesapeake Wealth Management Reduces Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,329 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 13,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 136,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $73.68 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $186.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

