Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 1,400 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 83.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 586,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,868,000 after purchasing an additional 343,120 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $47.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average of $46.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,587.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $359,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 494 shares of company stock worth $25,049 and have sold 48,571 shares worth $2,444,211. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

