Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 170 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Cerner were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Cerner by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CERN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.87.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CERN opened at $75.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.15 and a 200-day moving average of $74.81. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $63.11 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

