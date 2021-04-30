Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,586 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $13,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Entergy by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,992 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Entergy by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,713,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,057,000 after purchasing an additional 346,593 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Entergy by 5,432.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,180 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,565,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,259,000 after purchasing an additional 170,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 901,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $108.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $113.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.34.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.17.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

