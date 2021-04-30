Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Teleflex worth $13,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $417.20 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $422.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.42. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.44.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

