Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,817 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $14,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. CIBC started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.25.

NYSE EFX opened at $228.00 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.64 and a fifty-two week high of $234.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

