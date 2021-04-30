Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 285,308 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,119 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $12,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,344 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,999,000 after purchasing an additional 460,267 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,258,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,050,000 after buying an additional 36,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $166,208,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,639,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,146,000 after buying an additional 88,685 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $47.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

CFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.90.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.