Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 15,882 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,882 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Cerner worth $15,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,096,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,575,000 after purchasing an additional 236,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,776,000 after purchasing an additional 667,202 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,029,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,557,000 after purchasing an additional 100,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth $265,305,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.87.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,547 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,655 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.43 per share, for a total transaction of $750,431.65. Insiders bought 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $75.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.81. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $63.11 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

