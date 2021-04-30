Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,042,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Enphase Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock opened at $143.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 112.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.99. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.55.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $9,706,906.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,877,487.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $4,008,016.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,257,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

