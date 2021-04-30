China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (CMAKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.246 per share on Monday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th.

CMAKY stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62. China Minsheng Banking has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $7.02.

About China Minsheng Banking

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Others segments.

