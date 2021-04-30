China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Announces $0.25 Annual Dividend

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.246 per share on Monday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th.
CMAKY opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62. China Minsheng Banking has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $7.02.
About China Minsheng Banking
