Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,800.00 at KeyCorp

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.28% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2021 earnings at $24.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $32.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securiti boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,655.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,484.11 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $856.50 and a 12 month high of $1,579.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,473.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,400.55. The company has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.53, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,478.00, for a total value of $1,967,218.00. Insiders sold a total of 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,711,573,000 after buying an additional 64,028 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,555,057,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $616,617,000 after acquiring an additional 39,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $355,121,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

