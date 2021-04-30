Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$13.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

TSE:CHP.UN traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 722,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,995. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1-year low of C$11.60 and a 1-year high of C$14.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.60, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.15.

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

