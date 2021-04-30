CIBC Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Aecon Group (TSE:ARE)

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$23.00 target price on the stock.

ARE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.50.

ARE stock opened at C$18.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.56. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$13.15 and a 1 year high of C$20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.24.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$932.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 54.54%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

