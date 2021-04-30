CIBC Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$32.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.83% from the company’s previous close.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital increased their target price on Teck Resources to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.06.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK.B stock opened at C$26.93 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$11.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.52.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.