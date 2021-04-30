Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the March 31st total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ciner Resources stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Ciner Resources accounts for about 0.1% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ciner Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CINR remained flat at $$13.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ciner Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.86.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter.

About Ciner Resources

Ciner Resources LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products.

