Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 48,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $2,060,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,111,574. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.36. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18. The firm has a market cap of $214.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

