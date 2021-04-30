CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Raised to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $62.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CIT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.06.

CIT opened at $52.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average of $41.06. CIT Group has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $55.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.61.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.43) EPS. CIT Group’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CIT Group will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

In related news, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $453,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,383.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,419.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,201 shares of company stock worth $1,058,761 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIT. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 476,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,176 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 839.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

