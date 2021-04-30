Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $15.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “focus list” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Coty stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. 245,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,531,504. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.93. Coty has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. Coty’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 446,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Coty by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Coty by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,778,000 after buying an additional 116,035 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Coty by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter worth $632,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $2,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

