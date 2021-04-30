Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,420.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,475.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,370.20.

NYSE SHOP traded down $52.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,180.23. 67,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,509. The company has a market cap of $144.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 751.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify has a 12-month low of $595.03 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,146.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1,139.64. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,724,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,480,118,000 after buying an additional 75,642 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after buying an additional 895,940 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,936,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,192,108,000 after buying an additional 85,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,179,000 after buying an additional 72,742 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

