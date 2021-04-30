Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citizens & Northern in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens & Northern’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Citizens & Northern stock opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average is $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Citizens & Northern has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The company has a market cap of $398.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.40.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 9.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens & Northern during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 301.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.53%.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

