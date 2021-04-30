City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for City in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the bank will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for City’s FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Get City alerts:

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $78.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.30. City has a 52 week low of $53.06 and a 52 week high of $88.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in City by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Grace Capital boosted its position in City by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $77,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,645. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $224,102.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,027.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,107 shares of company stock worth $387,716. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.49%.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.