Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Given Underperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLNE. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $11.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 2.02.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $152,710.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 15,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $203,618.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 641,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,331,617.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,082 shares of company stock valued at $414,001 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 23,617 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.