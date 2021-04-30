Clean Yield Group Has $760,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clean Yield Group lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,875 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.