Clean Yield Group Sells 564 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Clean Yield Group cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN stock opened at $234.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.23 and its 200-day moving average is $236.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.23.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

